Donald Trump Says Nancy Pelosi Will Invoke 25th Amendment To Remove Joe Biden If He Is Elected

Amid concerns about his health following his coronavirus diagnosis, Donald Trump appears to be trying to shift the focus to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. As reported by The Daily Mail, Trump appeared on Fox News Sunday and told host Maria Bartiromo that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to use the 25th amendment to remove Biden from office should he win the election in November.

Pelosi notably worked with Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin last week to propose legislation for a commission centered around the 25th amendment that would determine whether a president is fit for office.

“I think she’s talking about Joe Biden, because, to be honest with you, he’s the one that’s got the problem,” he said.

“‘It’s obvious to anybody that watches him speak. He’s the one that has the problem. And they want to put a super radical left person in, like Kamala, who’s worse than – who’s further left than Bernie Sanders.”

According to Trump, “a lot of people” think that Pelosi’s recent legislation is targeted at Biden.

Trump expressed similar sentiments on Friday via Twitter.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris. The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it!!!”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Pelosi claimed one day before she proposed the legislation that the president was medicated and questioned his mental capacity. However, she clarified on Friday that the committee is not directly targeted at Trump and is focused more on providing a process for future presidents. Nevertheless, she said that Trump’s erratic behavior following his COVID-19 treatment was what sparked the creation of the legislation.

According to The New York Post, the creation of the committee has “raised eyebrows” with its timing — right before Election Day — and is unlikely to pass the Republican-led Senate. Per The Daily Mail, conspiracies continue to swirl around the possibility that Biden is a placeholder candidate intended to make way for his running mate.

As The Inquisitr reported, White House aides have allegedly been privately concerned that Trump’s COVID-19 medication is affecting his state of mind. Although he claims the no longer be taking any COVID-19 drugs, he was previously reported to be taking the steroid dexamethasone, which can cause mild to moderate psychiatric effects, including insomnia, delirium, anxiety, and mania. For those with pre-existing mental conditions, such as anxiety or psychotic disorder, the medication can reportedly exacerbate the illness.

The head of state was also taking the experimental drug Regeneron and Remdesivir.