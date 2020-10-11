Demi Rose Spotlights Her Incredible Curves & Cleavage In Sultry Beachfront Snaps

Demi Rose Mawby — the British runway star and social media influencer — continues to post sultry snapshots spotlighting her sharp curves on her popular Instagram feed. On Sunday, October 11, the 25-year-old uploaded multiple pictures of herself in an airy robe dress that provided her 14.9 million followers on the platform with a clear view of her considerable cleavage.

As with the majority of her recent shares, Demi was once again snapped in the Maldives in her latest upload. On this particular occasion, the SIXTY6 cover girl was shown strolling about the Cinnamon Velifushi luxury resort on the island of Aarah, per the post’s geotag.

While both pictures in the slideshow were undoubtedly bolstered by a picturesque view of a palm-laden beach in the background, Demi nonetheless managed to own the frame with her sexy physique. Within an hour of going live, the post had inspired over 600 replies in the comments section, as fans collectively gushed over her alluring appearance.

“Pretty dress! Looking gorgeous!” exclaimed one commenter.

“In love with your style!” confessed a second smitten fan. “You look amazing as always.”

“You look absolutely gorgeous there,” appraised a third devotee. “Just like you always do.”

“The colors are PERFECT!” opined another admirer of Demi’s style in the shots.

Demi’s dress stood apart in both of the pictures included in her update as its coral to pink chroma provided incredible contrast against the green and sandy-hued backdrop in the spread. The garment was held together at her waist with a lengthy rope that was tied together in the front. Although it was breezy in nature, it still hugged her chest and hips tightly, emphasizing her voluptuous figure.

Just above her midsection, the outfit opened up considerably, revealing a large section of her perky bust. Meanwhile, there was an even larger separation at its lower reaches, which allowed her lissome legs to creep out through the opening.

In the first snap in the slideshow, Demi was shown in a straight-on mid-shot with her impossibly long mane curling behind her neck on the right and draping over the left side of her body. With one hand, she held the bottom half of her dress open to reveal one of her thighs, while the other caressed her temple. All the while, she peered directly into the camera.

The second shot was taken from a slightly wider angle, revealing the full length of Demi’s compact frame. This time, she appeared to have been captured mid-twirl, as she grasped her skirt on one side and the lower opening had grown wide enough to show both of her legs.

As of this writing, Demi’s latest offering had racked up almost 70,000 double-taps.