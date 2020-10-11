RNC Leader Ronna Romney McDaniel Blasted For Suggesting 82% Of Americans Make More Than $400,000

Ronna Romney McDaniel tweeted on Sunday that Joe Biden’s tax plan would raise taxes on 82 percent of Americans — the number that she suggested makes over $400,000 per year.

Romney McDaniel, the chairperson of the Republican National Committee, used a video clip from a conservative group to support the idea that middle income citizens would see a tax increase if Joe Biden wins the race in 2020.

“ABC News’ Jonathan Karl to Biden campaign co-chair Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond: “the analysis put forward by the Tax Policy Center shows that in fact, middle income earners…will see an increase” in their taxes under Biden,” a tweet from RNC Research read.

The tweet included an ABC video hosted by Jonathan Karl saying that there was some analysis that those who made between $50-90,000 a year could see some increase of about $260 under Biden’s proposal. Co-chair to the Biden campaign Cedric Richmond responded that the claim was inaccurate and that those individuals wouldn’t see any change.

“Joe Biden would raise taxes on 82% of Americans, and we cannot afford it!” Romney McDaniel added to the social media message.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Biden has stated that he won’t raise liability on anyone making less than $400,000 per year. As Investopedia reported, his announced plan differs dramatically from President Donald Trump’s enacted plan. It would restore a higher rate for corporations and high-income earners, which was reduced under Trump’s policy.

Those who earn less than $400,000 wouldn’t see any change and he would restore the first-time homebuyer credit, along with student debt assistance and a program to create assistance for accessing health insurance.

Additionally, he would close gaps that allow healthy individuals to pass along their wealth without being taxed.

Social media users were quick to attack Romney McDaniel’s comment.

“Republicans think that 82% of Americans make over $400,000. That’s how far out of touch with Reality that they are,” wrote one person.

“That’s a blatant lie.,” added entrepreneur William LeGate in response to Romney McDaniel’s message.

“According to the US Census bureau, the median household income in 2019 in the US was $65.712. I think you need to check your math,” concluded another.

The GOP leader, who was one of the dozens who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus after attending events at the White House, has been a fierce critic of the former VP in the past.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she was attacked after saying that Biden had failed to respond to the coronavirus pandemic appropriately. Pundits and social media users pointed out that Biden wasn’t in charge of handling the response. As president of the United States, that responsibility falls to Trump.