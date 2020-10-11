Allie Auton Wears A Tiny Scarf For A Top: ‘Sunday Vibin’

Allie Auton took to her Instagram page to share a new snapshot. The Australian model published the pic on Sunday, October 11, that captured her flaunting her fit physique in a flirty top and shorts.

In the photo, Allie was photographed posing against a concrete wall, dressed in her scanty attire. She posed front and center with her legs apart, and her foot positioned forward. The babe placed her hands inside her pocket as she stared into the lens with a small smile on her face. The sunshine that hit her body made her sun-kissed skin glow.

Allie wore a scarf as a tiny crop top. It had a pink and white base with prints in various colors. The internet personality ditched her bra, but the thickness and the opaque color of the material covered her buxom curves from exposure. The way she sported the piece left lots of skin exposed along her toned midsection. Her taut stomach and chiseled abs were on full display. A tiny glimpse of her cleavage was seen from the plunging neckline.

She sported a pair of white chino shorts. The bottoms were high-waisted and the waistband obscured her bellybutton from exposure. The fit suited her nicely, and the length reached a few inches above her knee. She completed her look by wearing a pair of heeled sandals that matched the color of her shorts.

Allie opted to wear hoop earrings with her sexy outfit. She also had sunglasses, which were worn on top of her head. She also decided to do a center part on her blond locks and tied it into a bun. The hairstyle kept all of the hair away from her face. Her nails on her hands and feet were painted with white polish.

In the caption, Allie wrote something about her mood and shared that her ensemble was from Fashion Nova. She gave credit to the brand by tagging its Instagram account in both the post and the picture.

In less than a day, the latest upload managed to accrue more than 6,200 likes and upward of 70 comments. Many of her online supporters dived into the comments section with various messages — mostly compliments and praise. Users of the social media platform mentioned how beautiful she looked, while countless other followers raved over her killer figure.

“Wow! You look absolutely gorgeous in that outfit,” one of her fans commented.

“I love the look. It suits you so much! Well, the whole attire does, really,” added another Instagram admirer.

“OMG! You look amazing! You inspire me with how you style your clothes. I really learned a lot just by observing your posts,” commented another follower.