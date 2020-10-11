Madison Woolley Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Backless Mini Dress

On Sunday, October 11, Australian model Madison Woolley shared a series of stunning snaps with her 549,000 Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 22-year-old posing on the sidewalk in front of a large house with an iron gate. According to the geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Sydney, Australia.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a long-sleeved backless white mini dress. The garment put her long, lean legs on full display. She finished off the look with a pair of strappy white heels and a ring worn on her middle finger. Madison tagged Beginning Boutique in the body of the post, suggesting that her ensemble was from the clothing brand.

For the photo, the beauty wore her platinum blond hair in a straight, sleek style.

In the first image, Madison turned her body away from the photographer and stood with her legs spread, as she looked off into the distance. She altered her position for the following photo by looking over her shoulder to focus her attention on the camera lens. The final shot showed her bending one of her knees. She continued to direct her gaze at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the “backless” style of her dress.

The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Quite a few of Madison’s admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Absolutely stunning gorgeous girl!!” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Flawless doll,” added a different devotee, along with both a red heart and a heart-eye emoji.

“You look stunning,” remarked another follower.

“Great look [v]ery chic,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

As fans are aware, Madison is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she posed on the beach while wearing a skimpy white swimsuit. The two-piece, which was manufactured by the online retailer Nasty Gal, accentuated her incredible curves. That post has been liked over 19,000 times since it was shared.