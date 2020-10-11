Republican Party Says Joe Biden ‘Can’t Remember’ If He’s Taken A Test For Cognitive Decline

The Republican Party posted a video on Saturday in which they claim Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “can’t remember” whether he has taken a test for cognitive decline. The clip outlined Biden claiming been tested in June, and then subsequently claiming in August that he has not.

Joe Biden's campaign team doesn't want him to debate in-person because they can't trust him to perform. Americans can't trust Joe Biden not to ruin our GREAT country. Biden is:

—incompetent

—incoherent

—unfit to lead pic.twitter.com/p8tA30V1ek — GOP (@GOP) October 10, 2020

As reported by CNN, Biden said in June that he has “been tested” and is “constantly tested” in response to the question of whether he has undergone an examination for cognitive decline. In August, he was pressed again if he had taken an assessment of his mental capacity during an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

“Come on, man. That’s like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?”

According to the publication, Biden’s advisers said that his initial comments about being regularly examined were in reference to the “everyday rigors of a campaign.”

Per The Conversation, fake videos previously depicted Biden as lost, bumbling, and falling asleep during an interview, which acted to fuel speculation about the Democrat’s health. The publication touched on the disturbing possibility that such fake media could sway voters in the 2020 election and manipulate the outcome.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Although Donald Trump and the GOP have continuously taken aim at Biden’s health, some believed that the first debate between the pair showed that the former vice president is in good mental and physical fitness. As The Inquisitr reported, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said after the event that Biden did not appear to be senile and said the Trump campaign made a mistake by focusing so heavily on his alleged cognitive decline in the lead-up to the battle.

The recent attacks on Biden come as Trump himself is in the spotlight for his health, which some worry is in danger after his positive coronavirus test and subsequent treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center. Per CNN, Rick Bright, the ousted director of the government office that was working on a coronavirus vaccine, told network host Jake Tapper on Thursday that the president is “not well.”

“It’s very dangerous,” he said, noting that Trump is responsible for many “important decisions” that affect both the United States and the world.