Donald Trump Says He’s Looking Into The Existince Of UFOs With New Task Force

President Donald Trump spoke with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo — video of which can be viewed here — on Sunday morning where they breached the topic of extraterrestrial life. After 30 minutes of discussing everything from whether or not he is still contagious with COVID-19 to Joe Biden’s health, the interview ended on an unusual note, with Trump saying that he was taking a “strong look” into the existence of UFOs.

“I’ve got to ask you this final question,” Bartiromo said. “Can you explain why the Department of Defense has set up a UFO task force? Mr. President, as we wrap up here, are there UFOs?”

As was reported back in mid-August by the CNN, Pentagon officials announced the formation of an “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force,” which falls under the Navy’s umbrella, that will monitor the skies for objects that could potentially be considered a threat.

“We have things flying over our military bases and places where we are conducting military exercises, and we don’t know what it is and it isn’t ours, so that’s a legitimate question to ask,” said Senator Marco Rubio in support of the idea.

He added that he thought the idea of a craft from outside of planet Earth might be better than if Russia or China had come up with some new technology.

Trump said that he had just heard about the task force and was going to look into it.

“Well, I’m going to have to check on that,” Trump replied. “I mean, I’ve heard that. I heard that two days ago. So I’ll check on that. I’ll take a good strong look at that. But I’ll tell you this, we now have created a military the likes of which we’ve never had before, in terms of equipment.”

He went on to say that the United States armed forces were stronger than ever before under his leadership, with more available than ever before, though he cautioned that he hoped the country wouldn’t ever need to use it.

“Russia, China, they’re all envious of what we have. As far as the other question, I’ll check on it,” he concluded.

The topic of extraterrestrial life has been making news lately after Tucker Carlson said on Fox News that there is an “enormous” amount of proof at this point that UFOs could be real, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

He suggested that the evidence hadn’t been made public because the government was hiding it from the public.