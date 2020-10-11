Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Curves In Ruched Mustard Floral Print Bikini

Influencer Tarsha Whitmore showcased her curves in a bikini in a recent Instagram post, which her followers appeared to enjoy.

The model sat on an off-white chair next to a wooden table with a potted white lily on top of it in the image. The background was a large window without a shade. She held her camera old-school selfie-style to snap the shot, revealing her long French manicure.

Tarsha wore a mustard-colored ruched bikini top with underwires to support her ample bosom from White Fox. The fabric had white, orange, and pink floral print and the garment connected between her breasts with a short strap. The look showcased Tarsha’s flawlessly tanned cleavage. She wore the suit’s matching bottoms that featured a small piece of fabric that protected her modesty and had ties that stretched over her curvy hips and secured the bottoms with bows. They dipped low in front, showcasing her flat stomach and belly button ring.

The model’s long highlighted blond hair fell in wavy layers over both shoulders from a messy off-center part. She used her free hand to hold onto a few strands, showing off a large ring on her middle finger. Tarsha’s big brown eyes popped in the photograph, and she had her full lips slightly open, revealing a hint of her straight teeth.

Tarsha’s followers gave the post a lot of love, with nearly 25,000 Instagram users hitting the “like” button, and more than 185 took the time to leave a positive comment, with many choosing the flame emoji to express themselves.

“Wow! You are a knockout. Your body is goals,” gushed one fan who included flames, hearts, and shocked smilies.

“You are so hot, and you have the best bod there is! Amazing and so perfect,” a second follower enthused along with an okay sign and a peace sign.

“I love you, girl. You are so stunning. I hope you have the best day. You deserve it,” declared a third Instagram user who used a red heart-eye cat emoji to complete the comment.

“You look AMAZING! You also look crazy similar to the girl in the show The Boys on Amazon,” a fourth devotee replied, including roses, tulips, red lips, and hearts.

Tarsha regularly treats her social media followers to pictures of herself modeling bikinis, athletic clothes, and other sexy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her tan physique in a cute two-piece, which she paired with high top tennis shoes.