Anthony Fauci Should Resign And Speak Out Against Donald Trump, ‘Vox’ Editor Says

Vox editor Aaron Rupar took to Twitter on Sunday to suggest that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, should resign from his position in Donald Trump’s administration and begin speaking out against the president.

The comment was a response to a clip of ABC News’ Jon Karl opening Sunday’s segment of This Week by claiming that Trump has barred Fauci — along with other federal government medical experts — from appearing on the show, Axios reported.

“We had hoped to talk to Dr. Fauci about both the outbreak at the White House and across the country,” he said.

“He was more than willing to join us, but the White House wouldn’t allow you to hear from the nation’s leading expert on coronavirus. In fact, they wouldn’t allow any of the medical experts on the president’s own coronavirus task force to appear on this show.”

During his interview with CBS Radio on Friday, Fauci claimed that there was a COVID-19 superspreader event at the White House during the celebration of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

“The data speak for themselves — we had a superspreader event in the White House, and it was in a situation where people were crowded together and were not wearing masks.”

The gathering received scrutiny for the lack of adherence to public health guidelines and led to two senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee — and multiple members of Trump’s inner circle — testing positive for COVID-19 after the event.

As reported by BBC News, Fauci pushed back on Trump’s claim that the experimental Regeneron drug is a “cure” and again pointed to experts’ advice to wear a mask to curb the virus.

Trump recently tested positive for COVID-19 and received treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center. Although the U.S. leader claims to be doing well, the White House has not been transparent about his health and continues to refuse to reveal whether he has yet to test negative for the virus. Fauci previously claimed that 10 days without symptoms — which would be Sunday for Trump — as well as two PCR lab tests 24 hours apart would allow someone to reasonably assume they are no longer contagious.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that those experiencing severe symptoms of coronavirus could be contagious for longer than 10 days. In addition, Dr. Leana Wen, the former Baltimore health commissioner, claimed that the president appears to have suffered from a severe case of the disease.