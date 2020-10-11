Donald Trump Teases Release Of ‘Breathtaking’ Documents About Hillary Clinton, Other Democrats

In an interview with Fox News broadcast on Sunday, President Donald Trump claimed that his administration will soon release “breathtaking” documents about Hillary Clinton and other Democrats, Mediaite reported.

Bartiromo pointed out that Trump has authorized the declassification of documents pertaining to the origins of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference, but that they have not yet been published.

She then asked the commander-in-chief why Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham — who was appointed to investigate the matter — are not publishing this information.

Trump responded that he hopes they will, alleging that some documents have already been distributed and that they contain incredibly damaging information about his perceived political opponents.

“I will say this: documents are being released at a level now nobody has even seen before. Things nobody thought were going to get released have been released.”

“We caught them cold, we have them cold and now they have to do something about it,” Trump said, apparently referring to those who launched the Russia probe.

The commander-in-chief then alleged that “breathtaking” documents will soon be made available to the public.

“Wait until you see what’s coming out,” he said.

The Fox News anchor asked whether any of the documents are about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Trump responded that they are “about everything” without revealing any additional details.

“We have found things nobody can believe,” Trump stated.

“People are shocked, they’re stunned and let’s see what happens. But Hillary Clinton was totally crooked. And so were plenty of other people,” he said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently made similar allegations, claiming to be in possession of Clinton’s emails. Notably, he promised to release a batch of emails before the November election.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Trump has long claimed that Mueller’s Russia probe was orchestrated by Democrats who sought to undermine his presidency from the outset. Earlier this week, he took to Twitter to urge his subordinates to release all the documents related to the origins of the investigation as soon as possible.

All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago. Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country. Act!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

As The Washington Post reported, Trump and his allies have dubbed this alleged scandal “Obamagate,” suggesting that former President Barack Obama and officials in his administrations conspired to undermine Trump.

In recent weeks, the commander-in-chief has intensified the attacks on his predecessor, going as far as to accuse him and other Democratic politicians of committing treason.

He has also claimed that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who was Obama’s vice president, should not be allowed to compete in the 2020 election.

“BIDEN, OBAMA AND CROOKED HILLARY LED THIS TREASONOUS PLOT!!!” he wrote in a recent tweet.