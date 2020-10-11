‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Says She Has Been ‘Extremely Sick’ During Her Pregnancy

The Bravo star is expecting a baby boy with her husband Jax Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright said she is feeling very sick during her pregnancy.

Nearly three weeks after the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she is expecting her first baby — a little boy — with husband Jax Taylor next April, she shared a new photo to Instagram that showed off her adorable bump, then answered fan questions about how she is feeling these days.

In the pic, Brittany, 31, was pictured with her 3-year-old niece, Presley, as she celebrated her birthday with her in their home state of Kentucky. The mom-to-be wore a long floral dress with a jean jacket over top as the flower-crown wearing toddler sweetly touched her baby bump.

Brittany also shared a series of adorable photos of her niece’s fairytale party, which featured a pony wearing a unicorn horn as they celebrated in a dreamy, outdoor setting.

In the comments section to the post, fans zeroed in on Brittany’s second-trimester look. Several commenters told the Bravo beauty that she had a gorgeous pregnant “glow” to her. Others asked her how her pregnancy is going.

“How are you feeling mama? Boys really make you feel sick,” one fan wrote.

When another follower commenter that boys are usually a “breeze” to carry with little weight gain, and insinuated that girl pregnancies are more difficult, Brittany made it clear that was not the case for her.

“Every pregnancy is different. I have been extremely sick but it will all be worth it….He is definitely making me sick! Lol but so worth it.”

Brittany’s former Vanderpump Rules co-star beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder, who are expecting their own baby, a girl, in a few months, also reacted to the photos.

“Lookin’ good!!” wrote Beau.

“Oh my God your cute little bump,” added Stassi.

Brittany may be looking glowy and adorable these days, but her first trimester did a number on her. In fact, this is not the first time she has revealed to fans that she has been dealing with nausea while pregnant.

In an Instagram story last month, the Kentucky beauty held up a jar of dill pickle spears as she touted them as one of her “morning sickness cures.” The pregnant reality star happily munched on the pickles while watching reruns of the sitcom The Office, according to Bravo.

Brittany also told People she’s getting ” loads of morning sickness” and is “pretty tired,” but it is overshadowed by the fact that she’s so in love with her little boy already.