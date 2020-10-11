Dasha Mart Flashes Bountiful Bosom At The Brooklyn Bridge

Russian model and former Playboy cover girl Dasha Mart brought the heat for her 1.9 million followers on Instagram with another stimulating video share on Sunday, October 11. In the clip, the 30-year-old was documented taking in the sights and sounds of one of America’s most recognizable landmarks in the Brooklyn Bridge while advertising for a popular brand of energy drink.

As the camera rolled, Dasha added to an already stunning view by sporting skintight leggings and leaving her flannel shirt undone in the front, giving way to a stunning display of her bountiful bosom.

In the accompanying caption, the social media star swooned over “autumn in the city.” Meanwhile, a number of her fans had a similar reaction to Dasha’s striking visage in the uploaded reel, taking to the comments section with public declarations of affection for the model and her statuesque physique.

“Beautiful goddess,” stated one smitten fan.

“I have never seen somebody looking through a telescope like that,” wrote another commenter. “Just blazin’ hot.”

“Looking so pretty,” appraised a third admirer.

Dasha was shown dashing in slow motion toward the East River as the clip began while the camera followed her from behind. After a quick cut to a shot of the beverage that was being advertised, there was another transition into a wide shot of the former adult entertainer viewing the city’s scenery through a telescope.

Throughout the full-motion share, Dasha sported a tight pair of black leggings that conformed perfectly to the contours of her calves, thighs and compact posterior. Her upper body was covered with a black and red, flannel-print shirt with long sleeves. The garment was tied together in the front at its lower reaches, however, it largely remained open, allowing for a clear view of her sizable bust.

Although she was wearing a black sports bra beneath her shirt, the scanty top struggled to contain her breasts. As such, her cleavage was visible at various junctures throughout the video.

For the remainder of the reel, Dasha was shown sampling the aforementioned drink and frolicking around the waterfront. It concluded with a wide shot of Dasha allowing her flannel to fall to the crooks of her elbows as she gazed upon a stunning, golden-hour view of the sun-lit cityscape.

Dasha’s update attracted a significant number of eyes in a short amount of time after it had appeared on her popular feed. Just one hour after going live, the video post had been viewed more than 15,000 times.

In a previously shared update, Dasha was equally as alluring while flaunting her peachy posterior and massive cleavage while rocking a skimpy bikini in a beachfront reel.