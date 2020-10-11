Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Curves In Skintight Skirt And Tiny Crop Top

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente updated her Instagram account with some jaw-dropping new photos of herself on Sunday, October 11, stunning her 2.2 million followers.

The 23-year-old influencer was photographed outdoors for the three-slide series. Yaslen stole the show as she struck two eye-catching poses.

In the first image, she sat down in front of a large floral display. She leaned back on her right hand and displayed her curvaceous form, while her other hand was behind her head. Her legs were crossed at the ankles, and she sported a slight smile while directing her gaze into the camera’s lens.

The second snapshot captured the model from behind as she posed in front of the table, leaning forward slightly. She popped her booty out while smiling widely. Her eyes were closed this time.

The third photo showcased an extravagant cake with intricate floral detailing.

She rocked her locks in her signature hairstyle — parted on the left and styled in natural-looking waves that cascaded down her back and shoulders.

Yaslen showed off her killer curves in a revealing ensemble. She wore an off-the-shoulder crop top in a bandeau style. The garment wrapped tightly around her busty assets, exposing a bit of cleavage. Also on show was her slim midriff, as the top ended just below her chest.

She teamed the top with a skintight beige skirt that hugged her hips and showcased her pert derriere. She accessorized the look with a necklace and several rings.

In the caption, Yaslen announced that the launch of Bikinis By Yas — her swimsuit brand — was a “success.” She also thanked Eternity Events, who was responsible for the floral arrangements and décor, as well as Mel’s Sweet Life, who created her cake.

Sunday’s photo set garnered much support from social media users, amassing more than 32,000 likes in less than a day after going live. Hundreds of followers also praised the model’s body, good looks, and ensemble in the comments section.

“You look so pretty,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a red-heart and a heart-eyed emoji to the compliment.

“Just so amazing and beautiful wow words can’t describe it,” a second fan chimed in.

“Omg you’re so beyond beautiful and perfect. Just love you girl,” gushed a third admirer.

“So exciting!!! And you look gorgeous as always!! Congrats girl,” a fourth individual asserted, following the sentiment with heart-eyed and pink heart emoji.

The stunner has taken to her Instagram account to showcase her killer figure in a number of pics. Just yesterday, Yaslen shared a video in which she sported a sexy monokini from her collection.