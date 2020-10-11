Jake Tapper Laughs At Trump Adviser Who Said America Is ‘Learning To Deal’ With Virus In Safe Way

Jake Tapper did not seem to buy the line from Larry Kudlow that the United States is learning to deal with the coronavirus in a safe way.

The CNN anchor was hosting Kudlow, who serves as a White House economic adviser, on Sunday’s State of the Union to discuss the White House’s response to the pandemic and attempts to pass a new stimulus. Donald Trump said earlier this week that he would cut off negotiations on a package until after the election. As The Daily Beast noted, Kudlow’s optimistic assessment of the situation and American recovery drew an audible laugh from the CNN anchor.

“We are learning to deal with the virus in a targeted, safe, prevented way,” Kudlow said, prompting a laugh a head shake from Tapper, who disagreed with the assessment.

“No, we’re not,” Tapper replied, adding, “We are not learning to live with the virus, Larry. We had four days in a row of 50,000 infections and the death rate is the highest in the world.”

Public health experts have warned that the United States could face a second surge in infections late in the year, with a model created by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicting that total deaths could reach near 400,000 by the end of January.

Kudlow said that he did not believe more economic relief was needed to prevent job losses, saying there have been strong numbers in the manufacturing industry. But Tapper replied that economic analysts say that the country will “start shedding jobs again” without another stimulus.

The Trump administration has come under fire for the president’s actions this week and what were seen as contradictory messages on the importance of passing another stimulus. As The Inquisitr reported, the president this week called for congress to pass a new round of $1,200 checks sent to Americans and a bailout for the airline industry and small businesses. This came after he had publicly announced that negotiations would be halted until after the election, leading to criticism.

In his appearance on Sunday, Kudlow suggested that the White House may ultimately craft a package larger than the $2.2 trillion plan proposed by Nancy Pelosi. Kudlow also said during an appearance on Fox Business that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was meeting with congressional Democrats and that Trump had approved a revised package and “would like to do a deal.”

Kudlow did not have details of exactly what new legislation would include, but said that it would be fairly broad based.