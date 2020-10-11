Bella Araujo Flaunts Killer Curves In Scanty Blue Bikini

Brazilian bombshell Bella Araujo wowed her 2.7 million Instagram followers when she shared some sexy new images of herself in a bikini on Sunday, October 11.

The 29-year-old was photographed at the beach for the two-photo slideshow. Bella stood out in both snapshots as the sand, sky, and tree-filled landscape filled the background behind her.

In the first image, she posed mostly in profile, with both hands on her locks. She popped her booty out and pushed her left leg forward to highlight her curvy form. She smiled sweetly and turned her face toward the distance in front of her.

The second snapshot displayed her from her front as she stood up straight. She popped one hip out and and grabbed on her locks with her left hand. She again wore a smile on her face and kept her eyes closed, emitting a flirtatious energy.

Her long, highlighted locks were styled in gorgeous, natural-looking curls that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her long polished nails were perfectly manicured.

Bella showed off her killer figure in a scanty blue bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The swimsuit garment’s front featured a low-cut, V-shape design that gave way to a massive view of cleavage, drawing the eye to her busty chest.

She paired the top with matching high-rise bottoms that showed off her curvy hips. The thick side straps of the revealing briefs were lifted up past her hipbones, calling attention to her toned midsection.

Bella accessorized the beachside look with a gold watch, and a gold bracelet.

The model revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Manaus, Brazil. She simply shared a sun emoji in the caption.

More than 19,000 social media users liked the jaw-dropping series since it was uploaded just one hour ago. Additionally, more than 300 fans commented on the post to express their thoughts on the model’s physique, her good looks, and her skimpy bathing suit.

“Absolutely beautiful and sexy sweetheart. That little waist,” one individual wrote, adding several red heart, and fire emoji to the end of their comment.

“Such a sexy bikini,” chimed in another admirer, following their sentences with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“So great, and majestic body,” a third fan asserted.

“You are so beautiful, I love you so much,” a fourth person added.

Bella frequently updates her Instagram feed with smoking-hot content of herself. On October 4, she dazzled fans with a post of herself in a tiny pink bathing suit.