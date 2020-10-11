Donald Trump Claims He Has ‘Protective Glow,’ Might Be ‘Immune’ From Coronavirus

During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, President Donald Trump claimed that he might be “immune” from the novel coronavirus, Vox journalist Aaron Rupar reported via Twitter.

Speaking with anchor Maria Bartiromo, Trump said that tests have shown he no longer has COVID-19, adding that he might now be “immune” from the dangerous disease.

Trump noted that remains unclear how long his immunity will last, but insisted that he feels well and that he is no longer at risk of contracting coronavirus.

“I passed the highest test, the highest standards and I’m in great shape. And I have to tell you, I feel fantastically,” the president began.

“I even feel good by the fact that the word ‘immunity’ means something. Having really a protective glow means something. I think it’s very important.”

Trump then took a shot at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, accusing him of hiding in the basement of his Delaware home.

“Once you do recover, you’re immune. So now you have a president who doesn’t have to hide in a basement, like his opponent,” he argued.

He also urged the media to cover Biden’s alleged coughing, claiming to have seen the Democratic candidate repeatedly cough while in the presence of members of the press.

Contrary to Trump’s suggestions, it is possible to be infected with COVID-19 more than once. As The Guardian reported, a “flurry” of reinfections has been documented around the world.

This development has reportedly puzzled scientists, who remain unsure why some people get coronavirus more than once.

Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial college in London, explained for the publication that immunity from the virus could last a “fair while,” but not forever.

“I would bet my house on you being safe for possibly a year but not much longer,” he said.

Raul Sifuentes / Getty Images

Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunobiology at Yale University, agreed, noting that scientists have still not been able to detect a “pattern” and explain why the reinfections are happening.

Professor of social psychology at the University of St. Andrews, Stephen Reicher, suggested that this could have major implications for the incoming second wave of COVID-19 cases, since those who have recovered from it — and those who falsely believe they had it — may think they are not vulnerable.

During his interview with Bartiromo, Trump also discussed his administration’s handling of the response to the pandemic, suggesting that his team has exceeded all expectations.

The commander-in-chief said that “the prediction” was that more than 2 million Americans would die from the disease, arguing that the fact that more than 200,000 Americans have died so far proves that his administration’s response was excellent.