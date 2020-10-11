‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Shares Pic From ‘Slumber Party’ With Two Famous Friends, Fans Beg Them To Join Show

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'' fans beg the Bravo veteran to get her friends on her reality show.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards had a slumber party with two famous friends, and some fans hope it’s a hint that they will be joining her on the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show.

In a new photo shared to her Instagram account, Kyle was pictured alongside longtime pals Faye Resnick and Kris Jenner as they posed in pajamas in a loft-style bunk bed. The three women were all smiles as they leaned against the railing with pillows in tow.

In the caption to the post, the 51-year-old Bravo veteran wrote that she will “never outgrow” slumber parties with her besties.

Fans were thrilled to see Kyle posing with her pals, and they responded to her post with nearly 137,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments.

In the comments section to the post, fans begged Kyle to work her magic to get her celebrity friends on the long-running reality series she has starred in since 2010.

“Hey ladies, I need Faye on the show,” one fan wrote.

“Please have Kris on RHOBH I am begging you,” another added.

“Please get them [cast] on RHOBH, we need OGs,” a third viewer chimed in.

And a few commenters wondered if the slumber party scene was going to air on the upcoming 11th season of the Bravo hit.

“Is this being filmed for RHOBH?” one fan asked.

Longtime viewers know that both Faye and Kris have made cameos on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the past.

Faye’s most memorable appearance came early on when she was a guest at Camille Grammer’s “Dinner Party from Hell.” Faye famously got into an argument with Camille and psychic Alison Dubois during the disastrous group dinner filmed in 2010.

Kris also turned up in several episodes over the past year, including one centered around her longtime friend’s charity fundraiser. Both Faye and Kris appeared in the Season 10 episodes “Black Ties and White Lies” and “Kiss and Tell All.”

But viewers hoping for full diamond status for Kyle’s BFFs may be out of luck.

Faye previously revealed she has no plans to become a fulltime cast member on the show because she’s not into forced friendships.

“I surround myself with people that I really love,” Faye told Bustle in 2018. “I’m not good at acting like I like somebody. I can’t do that. I’m too straightforward. I wish I had that gene. But I don’t. ”

As for Kris, following the recent announcement that she is ending Keeping with the Kardashians, a source told ET Online that rumors about her joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are “not true.”