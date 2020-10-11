Jem Wolfie Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Skintight Charcoal Yoga Set

Social media star Jem Wolfie dropped the jaws of her 2.6 million Instagram followers over the weekend after flaunting her figure in a skintight ensemble that hugged her curves.

The new post comes hours after Wolfie wore the outfit while doing a series of glute exercises that racked up tens of thousands of views.

The outfit consisted of a traditional sports bra and yoga pants combo in a dark charcoal color, which Wolfie claimed was currently the most popular shade on her website. The gunmetal hue not only fit the monochromatic tones of the shot, but also flattered the Aussie influencer’s sun-kissed skin.

The sports bra featured a low scooped neckline that flaunted Wolfie’s décolletage. Medium-width straps offered support, and a close-knit pattern at the bottom of the bust both accentuated the model’s figure as well as added some visual interest to the ensemble. In the back, the straps joined together to form a halter-neck style.

The fitness model showed off a hint of her midriff before completing the ensemble with a pair of matching yoga pants. Like the top, they were made from a spandex type of fabric that hugged her physique. The leggings were a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at the waist and emphasized her hourglass figure. Ruching in the back further accentuated the curves of her derriere.

On both garments, there was a light gray circle logo with a scripted “w” in the back.

Wolfie accessorized with a gold necklace and styled her honey blond hair into a high ponytail that was fastened with a black scrunchie.

The Instagram star took two photos of herself that she combined into one photo. They were both selfie-style shots taken of her reflection in a floor-length mirror. In the first, she turned so that her back was facing the camera. The position allowed her derriere to be the main focus of the shot, and she jutted out her hip to accentuate her physique.

In the second picture, Wolfie faced the camera directly. She brought out her left leg while placing her right hand at her midriff.

Fans loved the new update and awarded the shot over 70,000 likes and more than 430 comments.

“Jem that body is so hottt you look so good,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment by including a plethora of drooling face emoji.

“You’ll always be number one to me,” raved a second.

“MYYY GOODNESS,” proclaimed a third, using all caps to express his admiration.

“So beautiful baby,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with three red hearts.