Hilde Osland Brags About The ‘Perfect Fit’ Of Her Daisy Dukes

Social media star Instagram star Hilde Osland stunned her 3.7 Instagram million followers in a new post where she modeled a pair of perfectly tailored Daisy Dukes.

The denim short were a high-waisted silhouette that cinched around her waist to accentuate her enviable hourglass figure. The hemline was so short that nearly all of her toned and tanned legs were on display. A couple of torn details added trendy accents to the ensemble and the hem further continued the theme with a rough-edge finish. The Daisy Dukes were a medium wash which added to the summer-like feel of the ensemble.

In addition to the shorts, Osland wore a barely-there bodysuit in a light orange color. The creamsicle hue beautifully complemented the Aussie-native’s sun-kissed skin in addition to adding a bright and cheery aesthetic to the shots. The garment featured spaghetti straps as well as a very low v-neckline with a tie in the center of the bust that revealed a generous amount of the model’s décolletage.

The were a major peek-a-boo accent that exposed a large portion of her torso. Another tie wrapped around her trim midriff.

Osland accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces including a chunky chain necklace, cuff bracelet, and series of hoop earrings. She also sported a pink and white striped bandana. The Instagram star completed the look by styling her long blond locks into loosely braided pigtails. A few escaped wisps of her hair expertly framed her face for the final touch.

The Norwegian-born beauty posted five pictures all together. In the first, she smiled at the camera over her shoulder while angling her body sideways to show off her curves to their best advantage. Next, she turned around to bring focus to her pert posterior. In the third shot, Osland was photographed mid-stride as she walked forward and tugged at her tresses.

Osland turned sideways again for the fourth photo before positioning herself straight at the camera and smiling widely for the final shot.

Fans loved the new photos and awarded the mega-update over 20,000 likes and around 300 comments within around half an hour of posting.

“Perfect girl, great pictures,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face.

“Modern day pin up girl…gotta see Hildeee posing with some… cars!” gushed a second.

“What a beautiful [sight to] wake up to!” wrote a third.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with three red heart symbols.

