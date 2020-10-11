Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ned & Alexis Scramble As Olivia Has Questions

The week of October 12 on General Hospital will be full of drama between Ned, Olivia, and Alexis. Ned’s supposed indiscretion with his ex is starting to raise some suspicions in Olivia.

Ned and Alexis are doing their best to keep their secret about their drunken night where they were left regretting their actions the next morning. Now they are scrambling to make sure that Ned’s wife, Oliva, doesn’t find out about it. However, she is asking questions and it looks like she may discover that her husband cheated on her whole she was out of town with Robert Scorpio. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps teases that Ned will learn the truth about something. There has been speculations among fans that it’s possible that nothing went on between him and Alexis as they were both drunk and may have just assumed it happened.

What truth is revealed? He could discover that they didn’t sleep together after all. That would let him off the hook with his wife. However, Friday’s show revealed that Olivia supposedly caught Alexis drinking at the Metro Court. She is a recovering alcoholic and all that she has been through lately has her relapsing. Ned had been drinking that night before he met up with Alexis. He may not have realized that she was drinking alcohol as well.

Valerie Durant / ABC

Knowing that they were both drunk at the same time, and the fact that neither one of them remembers anything, may trigger some questions. Some General Hospital fans think that Ned will confess to Olivia that he cheated on her, but then will find out that it never actually happened.

Olivia is concerned about Alexis and offered to help her if she needed it. Alexis then surprisingly spilled on Friday that Ned had already helped her. In the previews for Monday’s General Hospital, she will ask Ned how he helped Alexis last night. Ned has a guilty look on his face and will likely come up with his own version of the story.

According to previous spoilers by The Inquisitr, Olivia had already wondered how Alexis knew that she was out of town. Now with this new revelation, she may put the pieces together.

Whatever happens on Monday’s show, things will become even more tense between the married couple during the next few days, according to Soap Central. General Hospital fans are anxious to find out if this favorite soap couple will make it through this ordeal or if their relationship will be another casualty of daytime TV.