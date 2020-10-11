‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Video: Carter Surprises Zoe, Zende Asks If Its For ‘The Three Of Us?’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video for the week of October 12-16 reveal that “Zarter’s” romance is about to get a lot more complicated. While Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) wants to knock Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) off her feet, Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) proves to be that third wheel he cannot get rid of.

In the promo, entitled “Two’s Company,” Carter has a surprise for his girlfriend. The clip begins when the COO enters the designing studio. He spies Zos and immediately grins broadly.

“Just the person I was looking for,” he says. Because Carter only has eyes for Zoe, he initially doesn’t spot Zende in the room.

“I’m flattered,” Zende quips. The designer looks very dapper in his burgundy suits and floral tie.In contrast, Carter’s wearing a traditional crisp black suit.

“Not you, wise guy,” the attorney retorts.

Carter has a proposition for his girlfriend and is excited to share it. Although they have only been dating a short while, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he wants to take their relationship to the next level.

“I got a surprise for you,” the attorney says. Zoe looks at Carter, then glances over at Zende.

The newly returned Zende seems to have all the answers and wants to know if Carter is also thinking about him.

“Get me something? I love surprises too,” he teases. Zende’s just kidding and is taking advantage of the moment. He appears to love making Carter squirm when his old friend is trying to be romantic.

The attorney appears to search for his car keys, and this prompts Zoe to ask him a question.

“Are you going somewhere?” she wants to know. The model seems intrigued by her boyfriend’s surprise.

“We are,” the lawyer enigmatically says. He sparks her interest and she obviously wants to know more. However, Zende has one burning question he has to ask.

“The three of us?” he wants to know.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Carter wants to give Zoe the keys to his apartment. He thinks that they are ready to move in together and he wants to let her know how much she means to him. Carter also wants Zoe to know how much she means to him.

Zoe may not be ready for such a big commitment. Teasers report that she will have an authentic conversation with her boyfriend. She was just burned by Thomas and may need to take things slow. Of course, it also appears as if the model may be making eyes at Zende and wants to keep her options open.