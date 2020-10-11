Kelsie Jean Smeby Goes Topless Wearing Thong Bikini Bottoms: ‘Front Row Seats In Paradise’

Model Kelsie Jean Smeby continued sharing photos from her fantastic vacation in the Maldives over the weekend. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a video of herself topless while enjoying and infinity pool near the sea.

In a clip set to Foushée’s song “Deep End,” Kelsie wore nothing but a tiny pair of red thong bikini bottoms with white star print. She half a swimsuit featured a small scrap of fabric that covered a tiny bit of her lower back above the swell of her pert derrière with straps that stretched over her curvy hips, emphasizing her nipped-in waist.

Kelsie was in an infinity swimming pool that looked right into the gorgeous clear blue water of the ocean. A blue sky with wispy white clouds and a small view of distant land completed the background. She swam from one edge to the other, and then she pulled herself up on the side, bringing her rounded bum out of the water and showing off her flawless tanned and toned back.

The model’s long brunette locks were soaking wet and hung down her back while she looked over to one side, showcasing her profile. She also accessorized with large gold hoop earrings.

In her caption, Kelsie tagged the Maldives Resort Life Travel brand, and she indicated that she has a front-row seat to the tropical paradise. Her followers showed a lot of love for the clip. It received nearly 1,500 likes in minutes, and dozens of Instagram users took the time to leave a positive comment, with many choosing the flame emoji to express themselves.

“Ahh, this is so pretty! I really need this in my life right now,” wrote one fan who included a blue wave, sun, and palm tree.

“You look absolutely stunning. I love the view. The ocean is awesome too,” a second follower teased along with flames, hearts, and red heart-eye emoji.

“The fish on the other side of the glass. You’re lucky I’m not in the water because I bite,” joked a third devotee along with red lips and two brown eyes.

“Ten out of ten. Great stuff, as always. Anywhere is paradise as long as you’re there,” a fourth Instagram user declared along with a blushing heart-kiss smiley.

Kelsie regularly shares photos and videos of herself, and she’s recently given her followers an inside look at her tropical vacation. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her gorgeous curves in a coral bikini and a gauzy white shirt.