Addison Rae Stuns In A White Bikini And Unusual Accessory That Covers Her Face

One of Addison's fans compared her hat to a mop.

Addison Rae ensured that her killer figure was the main focus of her latest Instagram update by completely covering up her face and rocking a bikini. However, an unusual accessory choice also attracted a lot of attention.

On Saturday, Addison, 20, shared two new photos with her fans. In both images, the TikTok sensation wore a textured white bikini top with fixed triangle cups that created a deep V-neck. The on-trend garment also had thin spaghetti straps and a wide under-bust band. The bottom half of her bathing suit was hidden from view, thanks to her choice of swimsuit cover-up. Around her waist, she wore an ivory sarong crafted out of a luxurious silken fabric. The garment featured a tie on the left side, which was completely open. The curved hem on the right reached her foot at its lowest point.

Addison also sported a unique white bucket hat. Long fringe hung down from the piece’s floppy brim. The decorative trim was so thick that it completely hid her face from view. She finished her ensemble with a pair of strappy silver heels that shone in the scintillating sunlight.

Addison’s sun-drenched photos were taken in front of a towering rock formation. The cliffside that made up most of the background of her pics was pockmarked with cave-like holes formed by erosion. In her first photo, she sat on top of a manmade stone barrier that was the same sandy color as some of the rock behind her. She posed with both hands on her head and her feet together.

In the second photo, she stood up with her left leg popped far out to the side so that her long sarong only covered a small sliver of her thigh. While this pose showcased one of her shapely stems, her decision to place her hands on her hat yet again stretched her midsection out to accentuate the definition of her abdominal muscles.

Addison’s photos appeared to be taken at the Amangiri resort in Utah, where she vacationed with her mother, Sheri Easterling. In a recent slideshow share, the two women were shown rocking bikinis and paddle boarding on nearby Lake Powell.

Some of Addison’s fans seemed somewhat perplexed by her choice of head covering.

“Girl where is your face,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of her post.

“Ayo there’s a mop on your head,” quipped another commenter.

A number of other fans ignored the accessory and gushed over how great she looked.

“Such a stunner!!” read a remark that included two fire emoji.

“My god you’re perfect,” another message read.