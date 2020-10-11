‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Sports Black Gown At Wedding To Rick Leventhal

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is officially off the market. The reality television star wed fiancé Rick Leventhal on Saturday, October 10 almost one year after the pair became engaged. The nuptials went down at a winery in Santa Rosa, California. Both Rick and Kelly shared photos of their special day on their respective Instagram pages where they appeared happier than ever.

Sticking out the most in the photos was Kelly’s black wedding gown. The slick garb featured a low cut neckline and spaghetti straps with an open back and mermaid tail. The Bravo personality wore her hair down in big waves with her bangs parted down the middle but swept to the side. She posed with an understated pink and white bouquet and was all smiles as she held onto Rick’s arm. The FOX News correspondent matched his new bride in a simple black button-down shirt and dark slacks.

Kelly’s photo was posed for, while Rick’s post was a candid shot of the duo walking and smiling with one another. The RHOC star’s image was in full color, while Rick’s was in black and white, matching their outfits.

In her caption, Kelly noted how excited she was to be a Leventhal and thanked their photographer for capturing the events of their special day.

“With the incredible Mrs Kelly Leventhal #10/10/2020 #grateful #rick&kelly,” Rick wrote in his caption.

Fellow Bravolebrities began filling up the comments with their congratulations for the happy couple.

“Ahh just beautiful! Congrats love [heart emoji] So happy for you guys,” former RHOC cast member Gretchen Rossi wrote.

“Gorgeous!! Congrats babe!! So happy for you guys!!” RHOD veteran Kameron Westcott chimed in.

There were also well wishes from Dorinda Medley, Peggy Tanous, and Emily Simpson.

Kelly also shared some videos to her Instagram story earlier in the day as she was getting her glam done. The 45-year-old posted that she was so elated with her makeup and showed off her look to her 700,000+ followers.

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

There’s no word yet on if any other RHOC cast members were in attendance for the wedding. Earlier this month, the mom told Bravo Insider that the wedding was going to be small.

“We got masks made for 10-10-2020,” she revealed. “So, that’s really cool. It says Rick and Kelly [and] 10-10-2020 for everybody to wear. We just have limited guests. It’s kind of nice, though. Because it’s intimate.”

Shooting for Season 15 of the show has wrapped, with only some confessional interviews still left to be filmed. Whether there were cameras at Kelly and Rick’s big event also remains to be seen.