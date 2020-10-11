Lauren Dascalo Rocks A Revealing, Rose-Gold Metallic Bikini In New Video

American model Lauren Dascalo is no stranger to showing off her enviable figure on social media. Saturday, October 10, was no exception, as the blond bombshell took to her Instagram page and uploaded a steamy video in which she showed off major skin.

In the video — which was filmed to advertise the American energy drink brand, Bang — Lauren rocked a very revealing, rose-gold metallic bikini which left little to the imagination. The top consisted of thin straps and tiny cups. It boasted a plunging neckline and had three strings attached to the front. The feature showed off an ample amount of cleavage while also drawing attention to her taut stomach and sculpted abs.

Lauren teamed the top with matching bottoms which were pulled high on her slender hips. The front of the garment scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso while also flaunting her sexy legs. The hottie also provided fans with a glimpse of her pert booty as she struck a side pose.

Lauren wore her blond tresses in soft, romantic waves, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a dainty bracelet in her right wrist.

According to the geotag, the clip was shot somewhere in Los Angeles, California. The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. Lots of trees could be seen in the background.

In the clip, Lauren was featured striking different sultry poses and sipping on the drink from the can. She also seductively gazed at the camera as she displayed her curves from different angles.

In the caption, Lauren endorsed the drink and suggested her fans follow the chief executive officer (CEO) of Bang, Jack Owoc. The hottie also informed users through a tag that her sexy ensemble was from the online beachwear retailer, Meg Liz Swim.

Within seven hours of posting, the clip amassed more than 114,000 views and 3,000-plus likes. In addition, several of Lauren’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 160 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks. Some followers also congratulated the model for recently achieving her one-million-follower milestone on the photo-sharing website.

“I like the bikini color, it goes well with your tan,” one of her fans commented.

“OMG! SO, SO SO PRETTY!!!!!” chimed in another user, adding multiple heart and fire emoji.

“Good Lord, have mercy!!! You are a sexy angel!!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Gorgeous AF! Keep rocking,” a fourth follower wrote.

Several other models also liked and commented on the post, including Chloe Othen, Kourtney Kellar, and Alissa Shaye Hale.