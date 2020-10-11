Hailey Baldwin Encourages Followers On World Mental Health Day To Vote For “Change” In Upcoming Election

Hailey Baldwin took to her Instagram on Saturday to encourage her 29.6 million followers to “[get] out there and VOTE!!!” while wearing a T-shirt in support of democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The American model gave her fans two separate poses for the share, standing in what appeared to be the bathroom or glam room of her home with a chair pictured behind her.

The T-shirt Hailey sported was a cobalt blue with a lighter blue tie dye swirl. The shirt said “BIDEN” in large white letters across the right side of her chest while “Respected Leadership” was written over a graphic of a globe on the left side.

The 23-year-old completed her casual look with a pair of light blue jeans that came up somewhat high around her waist as she pulled the shirt up into a knot in the front to expose her toned midriff.

Hailey accessorized her style with numerous gold pieces, with a watch around her left wrist, three flat necklaces around her neck, and small hoops in her earlobes. She topped the look off by pulling her dark blond locks up into two pigtail buns, aptly showcasing the angles on her face.

For the caption, Hailey cited World Mental Health Day as the occasion for pushing for people to vote, saying how the “state of our country” and “future of our country” has caused her great mental strain.

She ended with a note of positivity, however, adding that she has “hope” for the future and urged people to “collectively make the change” they wanted to see.

Hailey was definitely successful in getting her message out, as more than 800,000 followers liked the post and over 30 people flooded the comments section.

“Babes 4 Biden!!” gushed a follower in support of the democratic candidate.

“Thank you for that msg, love voting is important,” wrote one user.

“Yes HAILEY!!! We stan a positive influence!” exclaimed another fan, adding two clapping hands emoji to their post.

Hailey is among numerous celebrities who have shown their support for Biden ahead of the November election. As The Inquisitr reported, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna recently shared a knockout bikini shot to her Instagram feed which called President Donald Trump a “racist” in the caption as she urged her followers to head to the polls for the democratic ticket.

Actress and director Olivia Wilde, who’s expressed her liberal views in the past, also posted to her social media telling fans to “just f*cking vote.”