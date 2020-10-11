‘Big Brother 22’ Week 10 Spoilers: Fans Livid After Nicole Offers Cody A Shocking Deal

Warning: This article contains conversations from the Big Brother live feeds that have not aired on CBS.

Things are starting to get down to the nitty-gritty on Big Brother All-Stars. There are just five players left after Tyler Crispen was evicted this past Thursday. Nicole Franzel, Cody Calafiore, Christmas Abbott, Enzo Palumbo, and Memphis Garrett are battling it out to see who can take home the $500,000 prize, which will be determined by the nine jury members.

Now that things are getting down to the wire, the houseguests are deciding who they want to take with them to the final two, should they nab the last Head of Household (HOH) of the season. Most of this summer’s players have formed multiple final two deals, something that is impossible to stick to, and true loyalties are starting to come forward.

Perhaps the strongest and most loyal duo of the season is that of Nicole and Cody. The pair will almost certainly bring one another to the end should they be given the chance. Cody knows he will win if he’s sitting next to Nicole, as the jury is unlikely to award her with their votes since she has won the game before.

CBS

Nicole basically admitted today that she is now playing this game to get Cody to the end so he can win.

“I will take you to final two because I’m loyal as hell, but I will lose 9-0,” she said according to Big Brother Daily on Twitter. “I’m going to take you cause I got taken. It’s a round-robin thing. It’s your turn to win $500,000. It’s because I really really like you.”

Nicole’s comment is one of the most aggravating things for Big Brother fans to her: a houseguest is playing the game in order for someone else to be crowned the victor. Once Big Brother Daily documented the comment from Nicole, fans of the show began blasting her in the comments.

“Is this serious?!? Please self evict if you don’t care about winning. Thousands of people would love to be on Big Brother, and you’re not even playing. There could have been other actual All-Stars on this season, but they wasted a spot with Nicole,” one upset fan tweeted.

“What in the actual…. so she came there to give Cody 500k? This pregame sh*t is nuts,” another wrote.

CBS

There have been multiple rumors that suggest Nicole and Cody had a pregame alliance that was set up by their mutual friend and former Big Brother winner Derrick Levasseur. Fans have been more than upset about the alleged planning that took place before the show, but it has not been confirmed by Nicole, Cody, or Derrick at this time.

Nicole is the current HOH and also managed to nab the POV which keeps her and Cody safe through Thursday. If either member of the duo nabs the HOH or POV next week, they will almost certainly make it to finale night together, but one should always “expect the unexpected” in the Big Brother house.