Issa Vegas Shows Off Her Booty In Skintight Jeans As She Hitchhikes In New Video

Issa Vegas is no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure on social media. Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, October 10, she shared a very hot video to wow her 7.1 million fans.

In the clip, Issa rocked a pair of tight jeans which perfectly accentuated her pert booty. She teamed the jeans with a white crop top which not only hugged her curves but also put her taut stomach and abs on full display. She completed her attire with a pair of red sneakers.

Issa wore her silver tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. The video was shot on the road, during the day.

At the beginning of the clip, Issa was featured hitchhiking on a road, with her back turned toward the camera. Holding a can of Bang Energy in her hands, the hottie shook her booty as she tried to hitch a ride.

In the next scenes, she could be seen sipping on the drink from the can and showing off her dance moves. She also twirled and ran her hands through her hair as she soaked up the sun.

The hottie included a caption in Spanish, and according to Google Translate, she asked her fans whether they have ever asked for a lift or given it to someone. She also suggested users follow the chief executive officer (CEO) of Bang, Jack Owoc.

Within nine hours of going live, the video racked up more than 128,000 views and 27,000-plus likes. Besides, several of Issa’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted close to 340 messages in which they praised her pretty facial features and her perfect physique. Many users also enthusiastically responded to the caption and narrated their hitchhiking stories.

“Yes, I have given a lift to many people but I have never ever come across a woman as gorgeous as you on the roads,” one of her fans commented.

“You are the epitome of perfection. Look at that backside!” chimed in another user.

“Hands down the most beautiful woman on Instagram. I want to keep looking at your pictures all day long,” a third admirer remarked.

“Wow, you are incredible! Always looking sexy in all outfits. Love you so much,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “what a body,” and “lovely smile,” to express their adoration.

Several other models also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Caroline Einhoff and Camila Giminez.

Issa often wows her admirers with her sultry photographs and clips. A few months ago, she uploaded a two-part photo series in which she opted for a neon bodysuit. However, the post was later deleted.