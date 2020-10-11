‘Big Brother 22’ Week 10 Spoilers: Power Of Veto Winner Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother All-Stars.

Week 10 in the Big Brother house is moving right along. A new Head of Household (HOH) has been crowned, and they subsequently put two players on the block. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole Franzel won the tenth HOH and nominated Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott for eviction.

The Power of Veto (POV) competition followed on Saturday afternoon with the live feeds being down for several hours. When they resumed, Big Brother Daily reported on Twitter that Nicole also won the POV, putting her in total control of her HOH reign. Some of the conversations that took place immediately after suggested that all the players competed by themselves, and not alongside one another. Memphis noted that Nicole finished her game within 11 minutes, a time he said he wasn’t even close to.

For now, it looks like nominations are going to stay the same.

“I am keeping nominations the same. I’m just happy Memphis is going home this week,” Nicole said according to BBD.

Memphis appeared to be the clear target yesterday after Nicole made her choice, as she feels he is a bigger threat to win the prize money than Christmas.

CBS

Cody Calafiore and Enzo Palumbo discussed if Memphis was the right choice, debating whether or not Christmas should be the one sent packing come Thursday. Enzo, Cody, and Memphis have a final three known as The Wise Guys, but its one of the less serious alliances in the house right now. Memphis created the same alliance with the same name, with Cody substituted for Christmas.

Enzo and Cody are assuming Nicole wants Memphis out because it puts her in a better position if she doesn’t win the next POV.

“Her and Christmas had a final two…but Christmas tried to send her home. Nicole is playing it so if she doesn’t win the veto, there is someone there that’s going to take her both ways,” Cody said.

Cody and Enzo have to vote the same way, otherwise, it will go to a tie where Nicole will ultimately decide who goes home. The power is really in the two men’s hands and they are still deciding what is best for their game in the long run. They have five days to come up with a decision and field offers from both Christmas and Memphis.

Christmas is somewhat confident that she will be safe this week, with Memphis thinking he is probably the one leaving Thursday. The Veto meeting will play out on Monday afternoon.