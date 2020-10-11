Selena Gomez Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Details Why She Deleted Social Media From Phone

Selena Gomez has revealed some intimate details about her mental health journey, recently opening up on a virtual Instagram conversation about how she deleted her social media apps two years ago amid “personal attacks.”

In the discussion, the “Ice Cream” singer sat down with former Surgeon General of the United States, Dr. Vivek Murphy, for an IGTV session on her Rare Beauty Instagram page. The occasion for the event was World Mental Health Day, and the two discussed various issues around the topic, including “chronic loneliness” as well as “the healing power of human connection.”

During the 25 minute conversation, Murphy, who served under the Obama administration, and the pop star talked about loneliness and how its effects have been more distinctly felt amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The “Lose You to Love Me” songstress also asked Murphy about the links between technology and feeling isolated, as the doctor discussed the question of these advancements “hurting or helping” people, noting that it could often go “both ways.”

Selena then chimed in with some of her personal thoughts on the matter, considering her abundant online following and the interactions she’s encountered.

“I’m very vocal about technology. I have not personally for two years had any social media on my phone – though I use the platform, I make sure I approve things I want to write – but I don’t look at it. It’s not on my phone. I believe heavily that there is something about social media and it’s technology being blamed for increases in loneliness and disconnection … I get pretty fired up about it,” Selena shared during the discussion, reported HollywoodLife.

The 28-year-old went on to explain that she was now against the platforms due to the way her personal life was affected by them, sharing how she would wake up and wonder why she had become so consumed with it.

She continued by saying that she had been more able to concentrate on family since removing the apps from her phone. She also noted, however, that she felt a bit of regret leaving some of her followers in the dust by not being as active on her platforms as she once was.

After sharing the video with the 2 million followers on her Rare Beauty page, fans were quick to show their appreciation for the meaningful post, with more than 30,300 likes and over 600 comments.

“Thank you Selena for using your platform for good cause,” gushed a user.

“Love this! Thanks for sharing and taking the time to do this,” another person wrote.

“[S]o proud of you,” a follower commented.