‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Flaunts Baby Bump In White Bikini: ‘Sun’s Out, Belly’s Out’

Lindsay is getting close to her due date.

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold took her baby bump outside to get to a little vitamin D, and she revealed that it won’t be too much longer before her little one arrives.

Lindsay, 26, shared a pregnancy update with her Instagram followers on Saturday. According to the excited mother-to-be, she is now 36 weeks pregnant. Her post included a visual of what her tummy looks like with about one month to go. In her photo, she looked radiant as she rocked a ribbed white bikini that put her round stomach on full display. Her top featured a thin bralette silhouette with a straight neckline and wide supportive shoulder straps. Her bottoms had a low-rise design that provided the perfect fit for her growing bump. The garment’s waist was well below her navel, which had popped out to create a small bulge on her belly.

The sides of the bottoms were cut high, which showed off Lindsay’s lean athletic legs. She emphasized her stems’ toned shape by pointing the toes of her left foot and popping her leg forward. She visibly engaged her calf muscle to hold the pose. Her left hand was pressed against her arched back, and she held a few pieces of hair in the fingertips of her right hand. Her silvery blond locks were styled in soft and flowy waves that shone in the bright sunlight.

Lindsay stood in front of an outdoor red brick fireplace with a raised concrete hearth. A massive ceramic planter embossed with intricate floral designs sat beside it. The pot contained a large shrub with tiny leaves. There was a white stucco wall behind Lindsay, and an array of tall trees grew on the other side of the partition. Her geotag identified the photo’s location as Temecula, California.

In her caption, Lindsay revealed that she can’t wait to meet her daughter. She and her husband, Samuel Cusick, will become first-time parents when they welcome their little girl to the world in a few short weeks. Lindsay has been using Instagram to document her pregnancy journey. Her updates have included a workout video and a behind-the-scenes look at her milk bath maternity shoot.

In the comments section of her latest post, many of the professional dancer’s fans gushed over how good pregnancy looks on her.

“You will have your pre baby body back in a flash! You look incredible!” read one message.

“I hope I look as good as you at 36 weeks!! Looking amazing,” said another fan.

“And can still see the abs!! You go mama,” added a third admirer.