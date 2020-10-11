Lydia Farley Goes Braless Under A White Playsuit, Shows Off Her Legs On Instagram

Barcelona-based model Lydia Farley took to her Instagram page on Saturday, October 10, and treated her legions of followers to a set of racy snapshots.

In the pics, Lydia rocked a white playsuit which she left unbuttoned to show off major cleavage. To spice things up, she ditched her bra. The risqué ensemble also displayed her long, lean legs. The hottie completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers.

Lydia wore her brunette tresses in soft waves, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings and a gold chain pendant. She also accessorized with an assortment of rings.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured at the Agroturismo Atzaro Hotel in Ibiza. The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the day. Some plants could be seen in the background.

Lydia shared four pics from the photoshoot. In the first snap, she sat atop a wooden platform, spread her legs wide apart, and folded one of her knees. She tilted her head, held her hand behind her head, and flashed a small smile.

In the second image, she pulled her top off her shoulders to show off major skin. The third pic focused on her breasts to titillate her fans. The fourth photo was quite similar to the first pic, but this time, she kept her head straight and placed her hands on the wooden platform.

Per a tag in her post, her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Revolve. Within seven hours of posting, the snapshots garnered more than 15,000 likes. Besides, many of Lydia’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 400 messages in which they praised her pretty looks and sexy style.

“Wow, you are looking so gorgeous, as always! Please, follow me back on Instagram,” one of her followers commented.

“Lydia, you are very beautiful. I love your smile and your magnificent style,” chimed in another user.

“Happy Saturday, Lydia. You look amazing. I hope you have a nice weekend,” a third admirer remarked, adding a kiss emoji.

“The hottest woman in the world! I really adore your beauty and physique,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “wifey,” “perfect,” and “queen,” to express their adoration.

Some of her fellow models, including Katrin Freud and Metisha Schaefer, also liked the images to show appreciation and support.

Lydia wowed her admirers with another set of sultry photographs on September 27 in which she rocked a cleavage-baring black top that she teamed with a denim jacket.