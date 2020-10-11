Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In Red Lingerie: ‘Now That I Have Your Attention’

Buxom blond bombshell Ashley Alexiss shared a sexy snapshot via Instagram on Saturday. She included a lengthy caption that was actually quite serious, but she made it clear she had chosen this red-hot shot as a way to garner everybody’s attention. From the looks of things, her strategy worked perfectly.

Ashley’s photo showed her looking quite glamorous. Her blond tresses were styled in a gorgeous updo. The style incorporated some bouncy curls on Ashley’s locks and a few loose tendrils that beautifully framed her face.

It appeared that Ashley was sitting on a soft purple couch in a spot that had a yellow wall behind it. The snap was taken at an angle and highlighted the 29-year-old beauty’s luscious curves.

A sexy piece of lingerie adorned her voluptuous physique. The unfastened straps of the red, lacy garment hung loosely over Ashley’s arms. She held the loose fabric in place to tantalizingly cover her breasts, leaving plenty of deep cleavage visible.

Ashley leaned forward slightly and had her arms crossed and resting on her thigh. This position happened to obscure the model’s midriff. However, a touch of the bright fabric could be seen following her hourglass curves along her waist, hips, and booty.

A big smile brightened Ashley’s face and she had her eyes partially closed as she looked to the side, away from the camera. Ashley radiated confidence in this upload, and that vibe seemed like a perfect way to shift to the seriousness of her caption.

The note referenced it being World Mental Health Day and Ashley shared some deeply personal thoughts. She even admitted that during her teenage years, she harmed herself and tried to take her own life. She noted that now she’s stronger for having had the experience and she doesn’t let it define her.

The model received a big response to this post. Quite a few people commented with their own similar experiences, while others focused on the sizzling-hot snapshot.

“Too much hot to resist,” one person commented.

“Wow so hot looking,” a fan declared.

“My God you are AMAZING Soo Gorgeous simply PERFECTION, my QUEEN,” another raved.

“Seriously, like how can someone be this flipping gorgeous!?!?!” praised someone else.

The model’s fans may recall that she has showcased her curvy figure in red lingerie previously. In August, she uploaded another snapshot that caused a stir among her followers, but she went with a light-hearted, quirky caption at that time.

Ashley frequently shares her thoughts on self-love and confidence, but this Saturday note was incredibly open and raw. It seemed to have a big impact on her followers and achieved exactly what she had hoped.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.