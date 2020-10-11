Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Brittany Matthews Shows Off Toned Backside In Latest Workout Routine

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, shared an exclusive inside look of her newest full body workout for her 699,000 Instagram followers. The fitness influencer flaunted her sculpted body in a series of videos which included her demonstrating various lifts.

In her first shot, Brittany squatted low to the ground while holding a barbell with weighted plates on the end of it. Her videographer filmed with her back facing the camera, which allowed her to showcased her fit booty and muscular legs.

In the second film, Brittany once again demonstrated a squat, however this time she held a kettlebell in her hands. After she finished the leg lift, she hoisted the kettlebell up to her chin with both her elbows pointed outwards.

The next video featured Brittany flaunting her toned backside as she push pressed weight above her head while using one of the various pieces of equipment in the gym she was exercising in. She performed the lift while facing a mirror as her photographer filmed her from the side angle.

The 25-year-old focused on her sculpted arms for the next exercise. She performed a series of bicep curls while rotating the dumbbells after each curl. She kept her back perfectly straight as she curled the weights to touch her shoulders.

Her final exercise incorporated her shoulder and back muscles. Brittany performed a rowing motion with a weight in one of her hands. She kept a slight bend in her knees while she bent over slightly.

Brittany’s figure popped in the outfit she wore for her most recent post. She rocked an orange, loose fitting tank top and paired it with formfitting grey leggings that rose above her belly button. To tie the entire ensemble together, she wore burnt orange sneakers. Brittany fashioned her hair in a messy bun that rested on top of her head.

She used her post to give her followers specific details to perform the exact same exercises and amount of reps as she did. Brittany appeared to be in her home gym, as various other fitness videos have been taken in the same location.

Her fans quickly rushed in the comments section to rave over her slim physique as well as the effectiveness of the routine she shared.

“Great workout! Get it girl!!!” one fan exclaimed.

“You are crushing the pregnancy fit life,” another follower stated, referring to the fact that she recently revealed she is expecting a baby with Mahomes soon.

“All the respect in the world for you beautiful lady,” a third person remarked.

Brittany has been showcasing her athletic figure lately on her Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she exposed her chiseled triceps while performing a lift. She stunned her fans in a black tank top, bright white leggings, and red tennis shoes.