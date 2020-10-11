Anita Herbert Displays Her Perfect Abs And Toned Legs In A Red Bikini

Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert went online on Saturday, October 10, and put her amazing figure front and center by uploading a very hot pic to tease her 2.3 million followers.

In the snapshot, Anita rocked a skimpy red bikini which left little to the imagination. The top consisted of thin straps, triangular cups, and a string that ran across her chest. The plunging neckline of the tiny garment showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

Anita teamed the top with matching bottoms which she tied high on her slender hips. The front of the bottoms scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso while also drawing attention to her sexy thighs and toned legs. The risqué ensemble also put her rock-hard abs and taut stomach on full display.

The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses in two braids. She let one of her braids cascade over her shoulder and bosom while letting the other one fall over her back. In terms of accessories, Anita opted for a ring and a pair of sunglasses that she held in her right hand.

The picture was captured outdoors, during the day. A high-rise building and some trees could be seen in the background. To pose, Anita bowed her head and looked toward the ground.

In the caption, Anita announced a contest for her female followers, adding that five winners will be given free access to her FitQueen Army fitness program.

Within five hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 6,800 likes. Besides, many of Anita’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared close to 360 messages in which they praised her amazing figure. Several users also enthusiastically participated in the contest.

“Oh wow, you look so good, Anita. Please, do a contest for men too, lol,” one of her fans commented.

“Are you part of the giveaway? If yes, I am in,” another user jokingly wrote.

“Always wanted to do one of your challenges but never had the money to join!! I hope I will win this time, lol!” a third follower proclaimed.

“The hottest babe on the Gram!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfect,” “incredible abs,” and “queen,” to express their adoration.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Valeria Orsini and Yarishna Ayala.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, not too long ago, Anita uploaded another racy pic on her timeline in which she sported an ice-colored two-piece swimsuit that contrasted with her tan complexion.