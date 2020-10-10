Jen Selter Rocks Turquoise Thong Bikini In New Video: ‘Sunrise Or Sunset?’

Fitness model Jen Selter treated her 12.6 million Instagram followers to a sexy new video of herself modeling a bikini on the beach as the waves rolled in. She wanted to know if her fans enjoyed sunrise or sunset more, and they were happy to share their views.

In the video, Jen wore a stunning turquoise bikini as she walked and posed on the sand. The sky met the ocean at the horizon and featured beautiful shades of blue, orange, and yellow, with the sun sitting low and out of the frame.

The suit’s top featured a single strap that wrapped over one shoulder, leaving her other one bare. It sported white cloud-like designs that decorated the band that went around her ribcage. The matching thong-style bottoms featured the same print around the high waist. Jen walked away from the camera, showcasing her pert backside, flat stomach, and trim midsection. At one point, she reached behind her and held both of her cheeks, emphasizing the shapely form of her butt.

Jen’s long, brunette hair hung in beachy waves down her back from a slightly off-center part, and she ran her blue-manicured fingers through it several times during the footage. As she walked on the beach, showcasing her taut body and the two-piece, Nelly’s “Just a Dream” played. In the end, she looked over to the camera and held both arms up in a “V.”

The clip received a lot of love with nearly 121,000 views, almost 25,000 likes, and more than 460 comments in several hours after being posted.

“Definitely sunsets for me. Jen, you are looking amazing as always!!” gushed one fan who added a sparkle emoji.

“If you’re in front of it, it doesn’t matter. How do you always look so hot?” a second devotee wondered, adding a fingers-crossed emoji.

“Sunrise, Jen. I love the clip, and you look absolutely amazing. I hope you have a wonderful day, sunshine,” enthused a third follower who used blue hearts, red heart-eye, and a kiss-heart emoji to complete the message.

“I prefer Sunset because I am too lazy to wake up to a sunrise. What do you prefer?? I could make a change if necessary,” a fourth Instagram user teased, including a tongue out smiley.

Jen regularly treats her followers with videos and pictures of herself, modeling various swimwear and workout clothes while giving food and exercise tips. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared a candid clip of herself and her dog on the beach.