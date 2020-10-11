Noah Cyrus Shares Rugged Snaps Of Dad, Billy Ray, Wearing Pigtail Braids And Fans Can’t Get Enough

Noah Cyrus delighted her 5.8 million Instagram followers on Saturday afternoon with a trio of images of her dad, country music artist Billy Ray Cyrus, during a father-daughter jaunt in the woods.

The caption indicated that she had taken the shots, which showed Billy Ray looking casually handsome and meandering through a forest of immense trees, then crouched on top of a huge fallen trunk.

Fans loved the post — it garnered almost 14,000 likes in the first forty minutes after it was uploaded, and the comments section was flooded with praise for Noah father’s handsome appearance, with particular focus upon his hair.

“Billy Ray’s braids are everything,” declared one person, who added an applause emoji to emphasize their words.

“Second pic needs to be an album cover or something!” suggested a second fan.

“His little hairstyle is giving me absolute life, what a GILF,” gushed a third supporter, slightly altering a popular acronym, but clearly intending it in a complimentary fashion. They also tagged Noah personally.

“Vogue are SLEEPING on billy ray. get this man a cover,” asserted a fourth fan, following the compliment with a star-eyes symbol.

In addition to the flurry surrounding the 59-year-old’s desirable look, many mentioned their appreciation for the sweet relationship between Noah, who is a pop musician in her own right, and her dad.

In the first photo, Noah stood a fair distance from her subject and chose to frame the left side of the image with a pair of trees in the foreground. Billy Ray loped through a field of white, flowering bushes, the tallest of which grew past his waist.

He appeared to be following a path that cut directly in front of Noah, and turned his head to gaze at the camera.

Billy Ray wore a pair of blue jeans and a red and black plaid flannel button down covered with a black quilted jacket. The ends of a tan and red plaid scarf peeked out of the bottom of the coat. He had a full beard and moustache, and a rolled cigarette hung out of his mouth.

His long hair, which was several inches past his shoulders, was parted in the center and plaited into thick braids on either side.

In the next two images, Billy Ray removed his outer layer and rolled the sleeves of his shirt up, exposing sleeves of tattoos beneath. He posed several feet off the ground, comfortably resting his forearms on both bent knees.

This post followed another from earlier in the day, which documented Noah walking atop a much smaller fallen trunk, seemingly in the same location. It was captioned: “photos by dad.”