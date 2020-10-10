Nastia Liukin Shows Some Skin Wearing A Daring Black Cut-Out Bathing Suit In Dallas

Nastia revealed her plans for the weekend in the post.

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin returned to her Instagram account on Saturday, October 10 to share a steamy new upload with her adoring fans.

In the racy shot, Nastia, who is a five-time Olympic medalist, rocked a daring black cut-out bathing suit for a sexy new selfie.

The stunning one-piece boasted just one strap as it showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The swimwear clung tightly to her chest and featured a jagged pattern. It also included a side cut-out that flaunted her tiny waist and rock-hard abs.

The bottoms of the suit was cut high on her curvy hips and gave fans a peek at her round booty. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings, a dainty chain around her neck, and some black sunglasses.

Nastia posed with her hip pushed out and one knee bent. She arched her back and had one arm stretched out of the frame, while the other held her phone so that she could snap the mirror selfie.

In the background, a bed made up with white linens could be seen. Some white flowers and a large framed piece of wall art were also visible in the shot.

Nastia geotagged her location as Dallas, Texas. In the caption of the post, she revealed that it was going to be 98 degrees this weekend, and claimed that she was going to be hitting the pool.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back away from her face. She styled the locks in a slicked-back bun behind her head.

Nastia’s over 1 million followers showed their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 9,600 times within the first five hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left nearly 100 messages in the comments section.

“Beautiful babydoll,” one follower wrote.

“Perfection,” another stated.

“Such a beautiful lady,” a third user gushed.

“Great picture of a very beautiful lady!” a fourth person commented.

The athlete is no stranger to showing off her incredible curves in racy outfits for her online snaps. She’s often spotted wearing teeny tops, sexy bathing suits, and tight pants in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nastia recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a nude crop top and a pair of overalls. That post was also a big hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 9,000 likes and nearly 50 comments.