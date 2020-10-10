Qimmah Russo Shows Off Amazing Curves In Tiny White Dress

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo shared some revealing new photos of herself to Instagram on Saturday, October 10, dazzling thousands of her 1.6 million followers.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed outdoors for the two-slide series. Qimmah alternated between two sultry poses as she stood in front of a large, rusted car.

In the first image, she faced the camera slightly from her left side as she pushed her chest forward and propped her backside out, accentuating her curvy form. She turned her head to the left and stared into the distance as she wore a pout on her face.

The second photo displayed her as she stood up straight with her arms open, and her chest pushed out. She sported a pout again, but this time directed her gaze straight at the camera’s lens.

Her long auburn hair looked to be styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her short polished nails appeared perfectly manicured.

Qimmah flaunted her killer figure in a skimpy white dress that featured an off-the-shoulder cut. The garment was designed with a ruched tie front and a plunging neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage, drawing eyes to her busty chest. The skintight number displayed her hips and pert derriere, and showcased her thighs as it was quite short, reaching just below her backside. The model also sported a beige floppy-brimmed hat.

Qimmah revealed in the geotag that she was photographed in downtown Los Angeles, California. She engaged with her followers in the caption, asking them if they preferred her with the hat or without.

The images quickly grew in popularity among social media users, amassing more than 14,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. Hundreds of fans also commented to express their thoughts on her physique, her beauty, and her ensemble.

“Doesn’t matter, you look drop dead gorgeous with or without,” one person wrote.

“Killing me when you be wearing these dresses,” chimed in a second admirer, emphasizing their statement with several heart-eye emoji.

“Every time I see you post and see your beautiful eyes I just melt, every time I see you smile I just light up,” a third person added.

“God wasn’t playing when you were created, Queen,” asserted a fourth individual.

