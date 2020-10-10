Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Cleavage In A Printed Sports Bra

On Saturday, October 10, American model Sofia Bevarly took to her Instagram page and shared a new snapshot, one which sent temperatures soaring.

In the pic, Sofia rocked a printed sporty attire which perfectly hugged her curves. The ensemble consisted of a sports bra which boasted a white base and pink-and-blue pattern printed all over it. It included a plunging neckline which showed off an ample amount of cleavage while also drawing attention to her taut stomach and sculpted abs.

The 24-year-old model teamed the top with matching bottoms which accentuated her slender hips.

Sofia, — who initially rose to fame for dating social media sensation Dan Bilzerian — wore her brunette tresses in a ponytail, letting her locks cascade over her back.

The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. A planter and a silver railing could be seen in the background. To strike a pose, Sofia stood straight, raised her arms, and touched her hair. She turned her face to the left side and lifted her chin. The hottie closed her eyes and flashed an ear-to-ear smile.

In the caption, she informed users that her outfit was from the online sportswear collection, Bo and Tee. She also stated that she was planning to go for a run but decided not to do it.

Within five hours of going live, the pic amassed more than 23,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Sofia’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 190 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty facial features, and sexy style.

“Pretty lady rocking some beautiful colors! This pic is awesome,” one of her fans commented.

“Happy Saturday to this beautiful and gorgeous woman. I hope you have a good weekend,” chimed in another user.

“I have forgotten every pretty face ever since I’ve seen yours. I swear you’re rare, Sofia,” a third admirer remarked, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely stunning, babe. Will you marry me, please?” a fourth follower wrote to express his wishful thinking.

Other users posted words and phrases like “sexy,” “perfect body,” and “beautiful smile,” to let Sofia know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Lauren Dascalo and Lexy Panterra.

Sofia often wows her admirers with her skin-baring photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on September 24, she uploaded a hot snapshot in which she rocked a skimpy blue bikini that perfectly showcased her curves. To date, the post has accrued more than 57,000 likes.