Jessica Simpson, 40, Shows Off Her Trim Figure & Rides Her Son’s Bike: ‘Trying My Hardest To Feel Peaceful’

Jessica Simpson embraced a big challenge on Saturday and shared a peek of it via her Instagram page. She embraced a gorgeous day that was seemingly perfect for a bike ride. The 40-year-old mom of three looked fabulous, but she noted in her caption that she did have a couple of challenges to overcome.

The photo showed Jessica straddled over a bicycle seat with her feet on the ground to balance as she posed. Her body and the bike were facing away from the camera, but the singer and fashion designer turned her torso to flash a peace sign with one hand and purse her lips for the photo.

She wore a fedora hat, sunglasses, and large hoop earrings along with a black T-shirt. She appeared to have gathered the shirt in front to provide a slim fit across her midriff and highlight her slender waistline. She also wore a dark pair of skinny jeans that showcased her peachy posterior and slender frame.

In her caption, Jessica noted that she tried to feel peaceful during this outing. However, it was her young son’s bike that she was tried to ride, and apparently that in and of itself was a bit of a challenge. Even more difficult was the fact that she happened to be wearing 5-inch platform shoes.

The singer’s fans wasted no time in showing her some love in response to this upload. Over the course of a couple of hours, 400 people commented and more than 65,000 liked the snapshot.

“I love it! A girl still needs to have style! You look so great, Jessica! Truly an inspiration! Sending virtual hugs from Waco!” a fan praised.

“U look amazing. Inspirational after 3 kids,” another declared.

“You are shining with joy and staying authentic!! Keep doing you, @jessicasimpson,” commented a follower.

“You look fabulous! Always thought you’re the best role model for girls & women everywhere..you still are to me!” said someone else.

Quite a few of Jessica’s followers noted that they had read her recent book release, Open Book, and loved it. Numerous people referred to the author and singer as an inspiration and they praised her muscular calves, pert derriere, and skinny waist.

Riding a bicycle while wearing platform shoes concerned a few folks. Despite that particular challenge, it sounded as if Jessica was trying hard to make it seem like an easy, ordinary outing.

Last month, Jessica opened up about her 100-pound weight loss. She credited her active family lifestyle for helping her lose the weight and it looked like this bicycle ride was the perfect example of embracing that strategy. She looked absolutely incredible and her fans could hardly stop raving over how fabulous this particular snapshot was.