Anllela Sagra Shows Off Fit Physique In Skimpy Pink Bikini

Bombshell Anllela Sagra left thousands of fans drooling on Saturday, October 10, when she shared some revealing new photos of herself with her 11.9 million Instagram followers.

The 26-year-old Colombian internet sensation photographed and recorded herself while in a bathroom for the five-slide series, as a row of lockers was visible behind her. Anllela stood centered in every frame as she switched between a number of sexy poses.

In the first snapshot, the model sat on top of a sink as she put her chest on show. She smiled and seemingly directed her gaze toward her phone’s screen. The second slide, which consisted of a video, showed Anllela from her right side as she partially sat on the sink. Her right leg was also in the frame. She stood facing the mirror from her front in the third, fourth, and fifth images, displaying more of her figure.

Her long brunette hair looked to be in slight, natural-looking waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Anllela showed off her insane figure in a skimpy pink bikini. The top, which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, was designed with a scrunch material. The garment’s tiny triangular cups struggled to contain her busty assets as they revealed a great deal of cleavage and underboob. She teamed the top with a matching, low-rise bottoms that had no trouble accentuating her sculpted core.

She accessorized the scanty look with three necklaces, a watch, a number of earrings, and a bracelet.

The jaw-dropping slideshow was uploaded just four hours ago and has already accumulated more than 80,000 likes, proving to be a smash hit with social media users. More than 500 fans also headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her form, good looks, and choice of bathing suit.

“Wow you look so amazing,” one person wrote, adding two fire emoji to the end of their sentence.

“You just won the internet with five pics,” chimed in a second admirer.

“I have been living for your posts here lately. So spicy,” a third user added, following their comment with a red pepper emoji.

“How are you more shredded than anyone I have ever seen,” a fourth individual inquired, filling their comment with red heart and fire emoji.

The stunner has shared a number of smoking-hot images to Instagram recently. Just yesterday, she shared a post in which she rocked a tiny thong while hanging out in a vintage arcade, sending social media users into a frenzy.