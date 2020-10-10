Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Colorado Adventures’ With Smiling Kanye West & Kids

Kim Kardashian shared some more happy family adventures with her 189.8 million Instagram followers on Saturday, posting a few scenic shots from a recent Colorado excursion.

In the series of nine photos, the KKW Beauty mogul showed off kids Saint, 4, North, 7, sister Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign, 5, and husband Kanye West, all seeming to enjoy their alluringly rustic vacation.

For the first shot, the aforementioned family members posed on the deck of a cabin-type home, with the Kardashian-West patriarch holding the three children while everyone smiled and laughed together.

In the next image, Kim was ready for the wilderness in a camouflaged jacket, jeans, and sneakers. She pulled back her hair into tight French braids and shot arrows against a picturesque mountain backdrop.

The next four parts of the upload revealed more amazing details of their “Colorado Adventures,” with a picturesque mountain view, numerous bikes set up to explore, what appeared to be the inside of their cabin with a dark yellow pool, and a shot of Kim from behind as she swam in the pool and gazed out of an open window, taking in the views.

In the last few details of the Instagram set, Kim shared an adorable photo of Reign and Saint hugging and two more incredible shots of the landscape, with a tree-lined brook and majestic mountains.

Upon posting the share, numerous fans poured in their support, with a whopping 2.2 million likes and more than 7,800 comments. Various fans simply commented with nature-related emoji while others raved about the locale, teasing the reality star about inviting them to the next destination.

“I also wanna live like this,” one admirer stated, envious of the seemingly serene vacation.

“Wait soooo intrigued by the indoor swamp under the stairs,” joked a follower, commenting on one of the photos.

“Saintys [sic] smile,” another fan wrote, admiring the sweet shots of the children.

“HAPPY YE HAPPY YE,” gushed one person, adding a smiling face with three hearts emoji, signaling their appreciation of Kanye’s ostensible bliss.

As followers of the family are aware, Kanye’s mental health issues have been an ongoing issue, with recent rumors swirling about Kim gearing up to leave the 43-year-old. Kim has continued to brush off the gossip, however, with her various Instagram shares. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the mother-of-four recently posted a “dinner dates” photo set of her tribe on vacation in the Dominican Republic, as Saint, North, and dad Kanye appeared to be in nothing but high spirits.