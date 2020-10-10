Valeria Orsini Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini For New Instagram Video

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini stunned her 4.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday, October 10, with a sizzling new video of herself in a skimpy bikini.

The 30-year-old, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent, appeared to be recorded on a boat for the video, which was paired with the Ritt Momney version of Corrine Bailey Rae’s “Put Your Records On.” The ocean and sky were visible in the background.

Valeria was centered in the clip as she switched between a number of seductive poses. Initially, she stood with her front facing the camera as she adjusted her locks and pushed her chest forward. She then posed from her right side as she propped her backside out, highlighting her form. She also turned in front of the camera to show off her booty.

She exuded a sultry and engaged energy as she pouted and stared directly at the camera’s lens.

Her long, platinum blond locks, which featured dark roots, were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her nails were perfectly manicured, complete with a light pink polish that stood out against her bronzed skin.

Valeria flaunted her killer curves in a minuscule white-and-gray, animal-print bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear’s tiny cups exposed a massive view of cleavage and some sideboob, calling attention to her busty chest.

She paired the top with matching thong bottoms and a white fishnet skirt that showed off her tiny waist, curvy hips, and booty. She accessorized the seaside outfit with a necklace and a pair of earrings.

In the post’s caption, the model revealed that her ensemble was designed and manufactured by Lotus Couture, a boutique in Miami.

Saturday’s content received a great deal of attention from social media users, garnering more than 3,000 likes and 21,000 views since going live just two hours ago. More than 130 followers also took to the comments section to articulate their thoughts on the model’s form, good looks, and choice of scanty attire.

“You look so sexy baby,” one individual wrote.

“Omg you are so unbelievably hot and sexy Valeria. Amazing body, gorgeous eyes, beautiful smile, sexy legs, amazing booty,” chimed in another admirer, following their sentence with a red-heart and fire emoji.

“Out of this world. Are you real,” a third fan wanted to know.

“Wow! My mind is officially blown,” a fourth person added.

Valeria has shared plenty of eye-catching content to Instagram lately. On October 2, she shared a post of herself in a tiny workout ensemble while at the gym.