Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Sizzles In A Short Leather Skirt & Matching Boots

Anna Nystrom flaunted her bombshell body in another fashion-forward outfit on Instagram. The Swedish-born beauty shared the sexy new video to her feed on Saturday, and it’s attracted a ton of attention from her 8.4 million fans.

The video captured Anna as she worked it for the camera during an outdoor photoshoot. The seconds-long clip was set to an upbeat track, giving it a fun vibe. It looked to be a beautiful day with ample sunshine. In the caption, Anna added a tornado emoji to signify the windy weather, which touseled her mane. She struck a number of poses, showing off her gym-honed figure from all angles.

The model opted for a two-piece ensemble that did nothing but favors for her fit figure. On her upper half, she opted for a cream-colored sweater that draped perfectly off of her figure. It had a slight turtleneck top that covered her collar and long sleeves that were loose on her slender arms. She tucked the bottom of the garment into her skirt, which was equally as hot.

Anna sported a trendy leather skirt with a high waistband that accentuated her bombshell curves. The piece fit tightly on her derriere, and its daringly short length treated her fans to a view of her shapely thighs. Anna also added a pair of dark tights that gave the ensemble a sexy vibe.

She wore a pair of knee-high boots that matched the color and style of her skirt, and also included a purse with a chain strap to match. The model styled her long, blond tresses with a middle part and her curly mane fell over her shoulders and chest.

As of this writing, the video has only been live on Anna’s page for a few hours, but it’s been getting plenty of attention. More than 20,000 social media users double-tapped the post to express their admiration while upwards of 300 left compliments.

“Incredible, that’s just a Stunning look,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to their comment.

“Wooow so cute and beautiful woman in the world love u more,” a second fan gushed.

“You are so gorgeous I really can’t believe it,” another social media user chimed in.

“You’re very beautiful elegant lady You have huge charm charisma elegance Your photos have high level of your beauty and personality You are really very gorgeous elegant young lady,” one more wrote.

Yesterday, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Anna sizzled in another hot outfit that was workout inspired.