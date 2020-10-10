Jinger Duggar Displays Her Growing Baby Bump & A Cute Pumpkin While Shopping At A Flower Market In L.A.

Jinger Duggar is in her last trimester of her pregnancy.

Jinger Duggar is expecting her second child, a girl, with husband Jeremy Vuolo next month and they are both excited to meet this new baby. She is currently 34 weeks long in her pregnancy and she appears to be glowing, as seen in an Instagram photo that she shared on Saturday.

The Counting On star revealed that she spent the morning browsing through a flower market in Los Angeles, California. The couple moved to that area with their 2-year-old daughter, Felicity, over a year ago and they have enjoyed taking in all the sights since then. Jinger mentioned in her post how much fun she had on Saturday. She also posted a new snapshot of herself holding what looks like a Cinderella pumpkin that she likely bought. She also showed off her growing baby bump for her 1.4 million followers to see.

For her fragrant shopping excursion, Jinger wore a pair of dark skinny jeans and a greyish-lavender top that stretched out and hugged around her bulging belly. She also wore a lightweight jacket over the top, which may have been a hint that it was a chilly morning in L.A. The expectant mom completed her ensemble by wearing a pair of Converse wedges that she said Jeremy gave her a few years ago. She had a blue mask over her nose and mouth as well.

Jinger had her blond highlighted tresses pulled back into a ponytail with a few strands hanging loosely around her face. She stood in front of a building while displaying the pumpkin in her hands.

Not only did the Duggar daughter share the photo of herself, but she also took to her Instagram stories to show pictures of the gorgeous flowers and a fun display of pumpkins inside of the market. She then posted a short clip after she got home to reveal that she just made up her very first floral arrangement. She may have gotten a few pointers from a friend. According to Jinger’s post, she had a girl’s day with her friend, who just happens to be a professional floral designer.

Duggar fans loved seeing Jinger’s pregnancy glow and her expanding waistline.

“You look so cute with your little belly,” one of her followers remarked.

“You look so beautiful pregnant,” another person gushed.

“You are carrying much smaller with this baby. Adorable as ever,” observed a third fan.

Last month, Jinger posted another Instagram share as she was sitting in an exam room in her doctor’s office. She revealed that she was getting another ultrasound. She mentioned how much she loved seeing her unborn daughter and hearing the heartbeat. She was excited to only have eight more weeks to go.