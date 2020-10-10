Donald Trump Is ‘Unraveling’ And Should Be Removed From Office, Conservative Pundit Says

Richard North Patterson, a pundit who writes for the conservative publication the Bulwark, said that President Donald Trump is an “unmoored” danger to the country who should be removed from office right away.

Patterson compared Trump to the fictional character Captain Philip Francis Queeg from the novel The Caine Mutiny by Herman Wouk, who he says is a pitiable, dangerous man who forces his officers to seize command of the ship because of his bad behavior.

“The situation in Washington grows dire. For Trump’s most recent ravings make Queeg look like a model of sanity and restraint,” he wrote.

Patterson went on to describe Trump’s comments and behavior in recent days, pointing to his recent attacks aimed at Attorney General Willaim Barr, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, House Leader Nancy Pelosi, and Senator Kamala Harris.

He also criticized Trump’s claim that his opponent Joe Biden wasn’t mentally fit to serve as president and would be forced to leave his role if elected, allowing Harris, who he called a “monster,” to take over — something that The Inquisitr previously reported on.

“Obviously, Trump has long since has become an unacceptable danger to the country he is sworn to protect—not only to our spirit, but to our safety, security, and the conduct of our democracy. Until now, only in feverish political potboilers do lunatic presidents propose to jail the opposing candidate. No man this unmoored should be permitted to hold—and abuse—such power,” Patterson said.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The pundit went on to say that after the debate commission opted to change the upcoming event from in-person to online for the health safety of all involved, Trump refused to participate.

At the same time, he argued, Trump could still be contagious and wants the debate to be in-person anyway. Of his illness, he has said that he is “perfect” physically and called himself young, despite being 74-years-old, further evidence, Patterson said, of Trump’s erratic behavior.

“That this man has already threatened the peaceful transition of power—and clearly means it—is reason enough to remove him from office,” he wrote.

He added that there was concern Trump would abuse his control over the military should he lose the race in November. Furthermore, he poses a nuclear threat to the world, which became clear after he recently told Iran not to mess around with the United States or he would unleash a power that has “never been done before.”

Closer to home, the president continues to threaten the health of all Americans with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the author argued. The ultimate solution, he concluded, is to vote him out resoundingly in November.