Amanda Cerny Slays In A Rainbow Crochet Bikini Top & Teases A ‘Special Surprise’

Amanda Cerny took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sultry snapshot with her millions of followers. This was another teaser hyping the 2021 calendar she has available and it seemed her fans were quite motivated by this photo to get their hands on it now.

The photo that Cerny uploaded showed her posing indoors, seemingly in a living room, and she went with a somewhat glamorous vibe. She was sitting down and the room was filled with natural sunlight. The background was blurred slightly so all of the focus was on Cerny, but some white furniture and a few other items were visible.

Cerny had her brunette tresses pulled back away from her face. There were a few loose tendrils around her crown, but the majority of her long locks were styled in a classy, romantic updo of some sort.

The 29-year-old fitness personality gazed directly at the camera and parted her lips in a sultry way. She had one hand resting on her knee, and the other arm seemed to be reaching for something just out of the frame.

The ensemble that Cerny wore for this shot was quite alluring. She wore a crocheted bandeau bikini top that pressed tightly against her chest. This piece and the social media influencer’s position combined to give everybody a look at a fair amount of cleavage.

The bikini top consisted of a rainbow of stripes in muted colors. White adorned the top and bottom edges of the piece and in between were rows of pastel pops of color. Cerny wore a matching garment on her lower half and it seemed it was likely a wrap skirt designed in the same crochet rainbow pattern.

In her caption, Cerny teased that those who bought one of her calendars would get a special treat. This was the latest in a regular stream of sexy uploads designed to generate interest in her calendar. It appeared that her strategies had been fairly productive based on how everybody reacted to the snapshots.

More than 350,000 of Cerny’s 25.4 million Instagram followers liked this picture during the first couple of hours after she had shared it.

“Breathtaking as usual,” detailed one commenter.

Oftentimes, Cerny’s social media posts show her combining her comedic sense of humor with a sexy vibe. She frequently pokes fun at herself and jokes about how sometimes she can’t take these photoshoots seriously, and that is part of what people love about her.

In this case, however, she seemed all about the glam shot. Judging by the reaction the photo received, her fans did not mind at all.