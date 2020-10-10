Jessica Naz Looks Ultra-Sexy While Wearing A High-Cut Black Bodysuit In Laguna Beach

Jessica also shared a black and white version of the photo.

Guess Jeans girl Jessica Naz went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram update on Saturday afternoon. The model looked smoking hot as she posed for pic, which was taken in Laguna Beach, California.

Jessica looked ultra-sexy as she wore a black bodysuit that complemented her bronzed skin perfectly. The garment featured long sleeves that clung tightly to her toned arms. It also fit tightly over her ample bust.

The outfit wrapped snugly around her petite waist and was cut high over her curvaceous hips as it showed off her lean legs and muscular thighs in the process. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Jessica sat on a stool in front of golden field. She had one knee bent and her leg pulled in to her chest. One hand was placed in front of her her, as the other grazed against her face while her elbow rested on her knee.

Jessica shifted her weight to one side and leaned forward slightly as she gave a seductive stare into the camera. In the background, the sun beamed down to illuminate the amber-colored foliage. She also added the same photo in a black and white option.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part for the shot. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that rolled over both of her shoulders.

Jessica’s 495,000-plus followers wasted no time sharing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 6,000 times within the first four hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 80 remarks about the pics during that time.

“Smokey, Smoldering Intensity – just Beautiful, Jessica,” one follower declared.

“That lioness’ mane is something fierce!” another stated.

“You are in a league that is all your own,” a third person commented.

“Thinking face while out in the wilderness,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock revealing ensembles in her online photos. She’s often seen posing in sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently drew the eye of her followers when she showed some skin in nothing but a pair of black thong panties. She went topless in the snap while showcasing her fit figure and sun kissed skin. That post was also a hit. To date, it’s pulled in more than 17,000 likes and over 270 comments.