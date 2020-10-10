Controversial Report Claims Donald Trump Considering Resigning To Avoid Prosecution, Drawing Pushback Online

A controversial report has claimed that Donald Trump is discussing the possibility of resigning in exchange for criminal investigations being dropped. The claim, which is apparently unfounded, has drawn viral pushback online.

The controversy kicked off early on Saturday when Democratic strategist Jon Cooper took to Twitter to pass on a report from an account connected to JewishNewsUSA alleging that Trump had a meeting with advisers about the possibility of stepping down from the presidency on the condition that he would be cleared of all criminal wrongdoing.

“BREAKING: According to @JewishNewsUSA, @realDonaldTrump held a meeting this morning with senior campaign staff, legal advisors and his children to discuss his possible resignation,” he tweeted. “Resignation would be contingent on a pardon by Pence, and the dismissal of SDNY criminal charges.”

His claim drew viral interest, with thousands sharing or commenting on the post. The term SDNY was trending on Twitter on Saturday afternoon as discussion grew regarding the President’s potential exit from office.

It was not clear whether there was any evidence to back the claim. Within hours, the account that Cooper linked as the source was gone, replaced with a note saying that the account was suspended for an unspecified violation of the site’s rules.

The tweet drew some immediate pushback, with many calling it unfounded and untrue. Some even claimed that it was fabricated.

Please for the love of god stop supporting these lying grifters. Not only is all of this made up, it's also just plain wrong. If Trump were to be pardoned, that would include any crimes SDNY would prosecute. Please unfollow these people. pic.twitter.com/nhIGV9RYit — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) October 10, 2020

This is not the first time that Cooper has passed along claims that Trump would resign. As The Inquisitr reported, back in November he predicted that the president would leave office voluntarily before he could be impeached. The strategist predicted that Trump would cite health reasons, as the tweet came just following the president’s surprise trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The White House later described the trip as part of his annual physical.

Trump did not resign and maintained his innocence throughout the impeachment proceedings for alleged interference with Ukraine and obstruction of justice. He was acquitted in a trial before the U.S. Senate.

Others have also predicted that Trump will resign and leave office for various reasons, though none of those predictions have come true. There also does not appear to be any indication that Trump is considering voluntarily leaving the White House, as his schedule remains filled with campaign events even though it’s been less than a week since he left the hospital after treatment for COVID-19.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Trump appeared at the White House on Saturday to speak to supporters, marking his first public appearance since leaving the hospital.